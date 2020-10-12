Suspected robber who looted citizen at gunpoint turns out to be cop

FAISALABAD: A policeman has been taken into custody after a first information report (FIR) was lodged against him for allegedly robbing a citizen of his cash at gunpoint in Faisalabad.

According to the police, the FIR was registered at People’s Colony police station. Head constable Irshad along with an accomplice allegedly deprived a citizen of Rs90,000 cash at gunpoint.

Read More: Plain-clothes police officers allegedly involved in house robberies in Karachi

The complainant relayed that he was going back home after withdrawing the cash from an ATM of a private bank when he was intercepted by the policeman, who took the money out of his pocket on the pretext of checking.

The police said the head constable and his accomplice have been arrested with an investigation into the matter launched.

Read More: Former cop-turned mugger shot dead during failed robbery bid

Comments

comments