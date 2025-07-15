Karachi: Four dead, several injured in Hawkesbay road crash

KARACHI: Four people, including a woman and a girl lost their lives in a tragic traffic accident on Hawkesbay Road, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the incident occurred when a speeding car went out of control while navigating a turn and slammed into a stormwater drain wall.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely destroyed. Among the four deceased were a woman and a young girl, while four people also sustained injuries.

Emergency responders shifted the bodies and the injured to Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment and legal formalities.

In a separate Karachi water tanker accident, a motorcyclist was killed after being run over by a speeding water tanker in the Sharafi Goth area of Karachi.

The accident took place near Future Mor when the tanker’s driver lost control of the vehicle, fatally hitting a motorcyclist.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Muhammad Fasih, son of Abdul Basit. Police arrested the tanker driver.