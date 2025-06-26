KARACHI: Old man parishes in water tanker accident at Vita Chowrangi

KARACHI: Another tragic Karachi water tanker accident has taken the life of an old man in the Korangi area on Wednesday morning, ARY News reported.



The accident happened at Vita Chowrangi when a water tanker badly struck a 62-year-old man while reversing without proper guidance. The victim, named Hashim, was waiting for the bus to take him to work.

According to first-hand reports and camera recordings, the tanker was reversing without proper guidance or warning signals when it hit the naive pedestrian.

The driver escaped the scene, leaving both the vehicle and the victim. Police have initiated the search, doubting the driver may have escaped the city.

Deceased Hashim was a father of two, a resident of Korangi, and was employed in Keamari. According to the rescue authorities, Hashim could not survive and died on the spot.

The Vita Chowrangi incident has ignited further anger over the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles in residential and commercial areas.

This marks the second Karachi water tanker accident in the same area within days. Earlier, a motorcyclist was killed when a speeding tanker ran over his bike. The alarming frequency of such incidents has raised serious concerns about road safety and enforcement.

A report by the Chhipa Welfare Association revealed that in 2025 alone, over 1,493 citizens were injured in traffic accidents involving heavy vehicles. The victims include 6,290 men, 193 women, 42 children, and 18 girls.

Officials are under pressure to enforce stringent regulations for tanker operations and improve city traffic management.

The Vita Chowrangi incident highlights the urgent need for reform to prevent further loss of life.

In a separate Karachi water tanker accident, a motorcyclist was killed after being run over by a speeding water tanker on Tuesday in the Sharafi Goth area of Karachi.

The accident took place near Future Mor when the tanker’s driver lost control of the vehicle, fatally hitting a motorcyclist.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Muhammad Fasih, son of Abdul Basit. Police have arrested the tanker driver.