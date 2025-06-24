Karachi: Water tanker claims another motorcyclist’s life

KARACHI: A motorcyclist was killed after being run over by a speeding water tanker on Tuesday in the Sharafi Goth area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The accident took place near Future Mor when the tanker’s driver lost control of the vehicle, fatally hitting a motorcyclist.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Muhammad Fasih, son of Abdul Basit. Police have arrested the tanker driver.

This marks the second fatal water tanker-related accident in the city in just two days.

A day earlier, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding water tanker in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The accident occurred at Vita Chowrangi in the Korangi area when the recklessly driven water tanker ran over a motorcycle. The motorcyclist died on the spot. Rescue teams arrived at the scene and transferred the body to a hospital.

Earlier, A pregnant woman and her husband tragically died after a heavy water tanker ran over their motorcycle in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The incident occurred near Malir halt. According to rescue sources, the woman was on her way to the hospital for delivery with her husband when they were struck by the tanker.

Due to the accident, the baby burst out of her pregnant mother’s womb on the spot. She, baby and husband were rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, all of them succumbed to their injuries.