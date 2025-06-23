Water tanker kills motorcyclist in Karachi

KARACHI: A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding water tanker in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The accident occurred at Vita Chowrangi in the Korangi area when the recklessly driven water tanker ran over a motorcycle. The motorcyclist died on the spot. Rescue teams arrived at the scene and transferred the body to a hospital.

Earlier, A pregnant woman and her husband tragically died after a heavy water tanker ran over their motorcycle in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The incident occurred near Malir halt. According to rescue sources, the woman was on her way to the hospital for delivery with her husband when they were struck by the tanker.

Due to the accident, the baby burst out of her pregnant mother’s womb on the spot. She, baby and husband were rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, all of them succumbed to their injuries.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi confirmed that the driver and helper of the water tanker have been arrested, and an FIR will be registered against them.

Karachi has witnessed a disturbing surge in traffic accidents, with a total of 107 lives lost in just the first 45 days of 2025, the rescue service said. The victims include 78 men, 14 women, 11 children and 4 girls.

According to a report by the Chhipa Welfare Association, in addition to the fatalities, at least 1493 citizens were injured in these accidents. The injured include 6290 men, 193 women, 42 children and 18 girls.