Karachi to receive fresh spell of rain from Thursday

KARACHI: The eastern parts of Sindh will receive heavy to moderate rainfall from September 23 under the effect of a low-pressure over Indian Gujrat, ARY News reported quoting Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office said that new monsoon system will enter Sindh from Indian Gujrat on September 22, which will bring rainfall in Karachi and other Sindh cities.

The monsoon spell will likely to be continued till 26th September (Sunday), said the weather department in its fresh advisory.

Earlier today, the Met Office forecast entry of a new monsoon system in the country from this evening/night bringing a new spell of rainfall.

The monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in the country from today, which will bring rainfall in Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region from today.

This monsoon system will bring rainfall with wind and thunderstorm from Thursday 23rd September to Saturday 25th Sep (Saturday).

Rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab including Rawalpindi and Lahore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Gilgit-Baltistan with occasional gaps from today to Friday.

Rain with isolated heavy falls is also expected in South Punjab including Multan, eastern Balochistan including Quetta and Kalat and in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, TharParker, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana in Sindh from Thursday to Saturday, according to the weather report.