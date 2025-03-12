Karachi: fruit and vegetable prices skyrocket during Ramadan

KARACHI: With fruit and vegetable prices getting out of control during Ramadan causing high inflation, Karachi administration has intensified efforts to regulate costs and curb profiteering in Karachi. ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Special magistrate powers have been granted to government officers to ensure effective price control, according to official notifications.

The Karachi Commissioner has enlisted the services of Provincial Management Service (Grade-17) officers to aid in this critical task and curb profiteering in Karachi.

Ramadan Calendar 2025 – Sehri & Iftar time today

Under Section 14-A of the Criminal Procedure Code of 1898, these officers have been authorized to take immediate legal action, including filing cases against violators who are causing fruit and vegetable prices go high to enforce price regulations.

Eleven officers have been assigned to each district, including East, West, Central, South, Keamari, Malir, and Korangi, to ensure fruit and vegetable prices have stability during the holy month of Ramadan.

These officers will report directly to the respective deputy commissioners of their districts to curb profiteering and high inflation in Karachi.

Additionally, these measures are expected to protect citizens from exploitation and ensure affordable access to essential items.

Public appeals have also been made by officials, urging businesses and citizens to cooperate and adopt ethical practices to stabilize the market.

High inflation during Ramadan has been a long-standing issue, and these initiatives by Karachi administration reflect the their determination to address it effectively.

Read more: Karachi: Several shopkeepers, vendors arrested for profiteering in Ramadan

Earlier, On the directives of Commissioner Karachi, the Deputy Commissioner South carried out price-checking operations in Saddar Market, Karachi.

During the operation, several vendors and shop owners were fined for charging prices higher than the officially regulated rates.

The comprehensive inspections across various stalls and shops in Saddar led to the imposition of fines, several arrests, and the sealing of some establishments for violating pricing regulations.