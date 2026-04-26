KARACHI: Work on the long-delayed University Road corridor has officially resumed, as Mayor Murtaza Wahab confirmed that the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has restarted construction activities, ARY News reported.

The development came during a visit by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who toured key Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) sections along with the Mayor of Karachi. Officials from FWO and other authorities briefed the chief minister on the progress and future timeline of the project.

According to the briefing, FWO has taken charge of construction from Islamia College to the Meteorological Department stretch, with work now actively underway. Authorities expressed confidence that a visible improvement will be seen soon as construction gains pace.

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The Sindh government and FWO have mutually agreed to complete the mixed traffic corridor and drainage system within 90 days. Mayor Karachi assured the chief minister that the deadline would be met, adding that progress updates will be regularly shared with the public.

During the visit, the chief minister also inspected the Azeempura Flyover project, where officials reiterated their commitment to complete construction within the same 90-day timeframe.

The resumption of work on University Road — one of Karachi’s busiest arteries — is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve urban mobility once completed, offering long-awaited relief to commuters.