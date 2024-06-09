Karachi: Gang involved in looting bank visitors busted by CTD

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police has arrested the mastermind of a gang that was robbing citizens coming out of banks with cash in Karachi.

According to details, in an operation by the CTD Intelligence Wing, a suspect named Asad Sajjad was arrested. It has been reported that he used to rob citizens who were leaving banks with cash.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the suspect Asad Sajjad informed his accomplices about a citizen who was leaving a bank with cash. Acting on this tip-off, the accomplices tried to rob the citizen in DHA area, but the police arrived at the scene during the robbery, and one of the suspects was killed in the encounter.

A few months ago, the suspect was also arrested by the CTD on charges of robbing a courier van, and he was recently released on bail from jail. Upon his release, he formed a new gang and started committing crimes again.

The CTD stated that further investigation is ongoing regarding Asad Sajjad’s other accomplices. It was also mentioned that his arrest was made possible with the help of CCTV footage.