33.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Karachi gang involved in looting bank visitors busted by police

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Sindh police have busted a three-member Karachi gang that was robbing citizens coming out of banks with cash in the city, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, in an operation by Garden police, three ‘outlaws’ were arrested. It has been reported that gang used to rob citizens who were leaving banks with cash in Karachi.

The arrested were identified as Mir Kamran Samdani, Muhammad Nawaz and Azhar Iqbal, while three pistols and rounds were also confiscated from them, the SSP city said.

The arrested outlaws were wanted to police for their crimes in Nagan Chowrangi, Golimar, Malir and other areas.

A few months ago, the suspect was also arrested by the CTD on charges of robbing a courier van, and he was recently released on bail from jail. Upon his release, he formed a new gang and started committing crimes again.

The CTD stated that further investigation is ongoing regarding Asad Sajjad’s other accomplices. It was also mentioned that his arrest was made possible with the help of CCTV footage.

