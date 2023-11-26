Karachi gets ‘first-ever’ zipline

KARACHI: In a significant development for Karachi’s recreational landscape, Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated the city’s ‘first’ zipline at Safari Park, ARY News reported.

The Karachi mayor not only inaugurated the zipline but also personally experienced the thrill of the ride. Deputy Mayor Salman Murad accompanied him during the inauguration ceremony.

Wahab, addressing the media during the event, expressed that the zipline would serve as a novel attraction for the people of Karachi.

CONGRATULATIONS KARACHI ! Mayor Karachi @murtazawahab1 inaugurated the zipline facility, become first to fly at Safari Park Karachi . Accompanied by Deputy Mayor @SalmanAMurad , Town Chairman @RashidKhaskhele , convener Asif Khan and others #KarachiWorks pic.twitter.com/56CcYONEXO — Fayaz Chachar (@ChacharFayaz) November 26, 2023

Wahab also shared his vision of creating additional recreational spots within the city. However, he acknowledged that financial constraints were causing delays in several projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Mayor Murad highlighted the ongoing development initiatives across all seven districts of Karachi. He announced his plans to introduce horse riding at the Dino Safari Park in the near future.

Earlier this year in August, Mayor Karachi inaugurated the newly-developed dinosaur park in Safari Park. The mayor has mentioned that the zip line project will soon be made operational in the park.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had announced last year to launch zipline at Karachi’s Bagh Ibne Qasim situated near the city’s Clifton coastline.

This was announced by then City Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is now serving as mayor Karachi. The zipline is yet to be installed at Bagh Ibne Qasim