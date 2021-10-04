Karachi gets Iqbal Memon as new Commissioner after major reshuffle

KARACHI: After a major shake-up on Monday in the Sindh bureaucracy, Muhammad Iqbal Memon has replaced Navid Ahmed Shaikh as Karachi Commissioner, ARY News reported.

Memon, a grade 21 officer, has been appointed with immediate effect as an administrative head of the metropolis while Shaikh is made the head of Chief Minister’s Inspection Enquiries and Implementation Team.

This is among the other big changes that have taken place today as visible in the notification issued today.

Major Sindh cabinet reshuffle renders many ministers without ministries

Laeeq Ahmed, former Karachi Administrator replaced with now Murtaza Wahab, had been awaiting his new charge and has now been given one: Secretary for Labour and Human Resources Departement.

