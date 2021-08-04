Major Sindh cabinet reshuffle renders many ministers without ministries

KARACHI: In an immediate and unanticipated shakeup on Wednesday in Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led government’s Sindh cabinet, senior party persons including Ismael Rahoo, Sohail Anwar Siyal and Nisar Khuhro without ministry(ies), ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has assented the development by bidding farewell to at least four top provincial ministers as they were removed from their erstwhile portfolios, while some ministers holding multiple offices were deprived of at least one of their portfolios.

The ones to be deprived of their hitherto charges are agriculture minister Ismael Rahoo; food minister Ram Kishori; irrigation, zakat and auqaf minster Suhail Anwar Siyal; and Nisar Khuhro.

Separately, Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah were made to relinquish at least one of their ministries, however, it has yet to be updated which are those.

On the other hand, the new induction to replace the vacant posts in the provincial cabinet includes lawmakers Liaquat Askani, Sajid Jokhio, Manzoor Wassan, Zia Abbas Shah and Riaz Hussain Sherazi are the Gian Chand Jam Khan Shoro.

The CM Sindh remained in the house for five hours before charting out new cabinet.

3 additional SHC judges including woman jurist take oath as permanent justices

On the other hand from the provincial judiciary, three additional judges of the Sindh High Court (SHC) who were inducted the last year took oath as permanent judges.

The three, Justice Mrs Rashida Asad; Justice Abdul Mubeen; and Justice Zulfiquar, had been taken up on appointment the past year.

Chief Justice SHC Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh, who is the 23rd chief jurist of the top provincial court, chaired and administered their oath taking as permanent high court justices.