Karachi: Girl gang-raped at gunpoint during robbery bid

KARACHI: In another gang-rape incident, a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at gunpoint by three persons during a robbery in Karachi’s Surjani Town, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to police, the incident was reported on Sunday night in Sujrani Town Sector 7-A, where three robbers broke into the house and made the family members hostage at gunpoint.

The robbers after looting valuables held the girl at gunpoint and gang-raped her. The muggers fled the scene safely, the police said and added that efforts were underway to arrest the culprits behind the incident.

Meanwhile, the medical of the alleged rape victim cannot be carried out due to the absence of a lady medical-legal office (MLO) at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In one such incident, a woman was raped during a robbery attempt in Faisalabad, last year.

10 men barged into a house located in Islam Nagar, a locality in Samundri, Faisalabad, while one of the men of the muggers’ group raped the woman.

