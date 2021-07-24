Karachi girl killed ‘in the name of honour’ as family claimed suicide

KARACHI: Police on Saturday concluded that a girl has been killed allegedly in the name of honour in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood after the family initially claimed that she was hit by a stray bullet, ARY NEWS reported.

The police officials said that a 15-year-old girl was allegedly killed in block 15 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and police after the initial probe have registered a case under murder charges at Aziz Bhatti police station with the state as a complainant.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The authorities while sharing the finding of the initial probe said that they had suspicion on the statement of the family from day one in which they claimed that a stray bullet had hit her.

“The MLO has confirmed the murder and shared that she was killed from the point-blank range after the gun was pointed at her chest,” they said adding that they have also recovered a spent casing of the 9mm bullet.

The officials said the family changed their statement after they arrested three people on suspicion and claimed that the 15-year-old girl Samina had committed suicide.

Read More: 81 WOMEN KILLED FOR HONOUR IN PUNJAB: PA ADJOURNMENT MOTION

“They kept changing their statements and now claim that she had been killed by an unknown man,” they said adding that the case apparently looks like killing in the name of honour.

The police said that they were investigating the matter from all angles and would conclude the findings soon.