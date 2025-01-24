Karachi girl stages fake kidnapping for Rs1.5m ransom from father

KARACHI: A teenage girl in Karachi staged a fake kidnapping and demanded a ransom of Rs 1.5 million from her father, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the girl, identified as Musfira, allegedly orchestrated the drama seven months ago.

Musfira had eloped with her friend, Waleed, and married in Punjab. However, in December, Musfira’s father received a ransom demand of Rs 1.5 million through social media, claiming that his daughter had been kidnapped.

The ransom amount was reportedly collected near Steel Town in Karachi. However, in a surprising twist, Musfira and Waleed were recovered by the police and handed over to their families.

A case of kidnapping had been registered at the Tipu Sultan police station, but the police have now revealed that the entire ordeal was staged by Musfira herself.

In separate incident, a 20-year-old young boy faked his own kidnapping to get Rs 30,000 from his father in order to get his motorbike repaired.

According to Indian media, 20-year-old boy Ankit in Mumbai’s Vasai sent a WhatsApp message to his father asking him to pay 30,000 as ransom to the kidnappers by scanning a QR code.

However, the boy was unaware that his dad had already approached the police. Four teams from Valiv police station tracked down the youth within two hours.

On Friday, the man’s father, Nanelal Yadav, filed a missing person’s report after his 20-year-old son Ankit had not returned to their home. Ankit’s cellphone was also not reachable.

The next day on Saturday morning, Ankit called his uncle on his cellphone and informed him about “being kidnapped” by three men.

He then sent a WhatsApp message to his father asking him to make an online payment of Rs 30,000 to the kidnappers by scanning a QR code.

However, upon receiving the text, the father approached the police again. He told the police that Ankit was threatened if the money was unpaid.