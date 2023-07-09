Karachi: Govt medical staff vanished amid diarrhoea outbreak

KARACHI: The medical staffers have gone away from the government dispensary amid a diarrhoea outbreak in the Sheedi Goth area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Despite the health emergency, the medical staffers have locked the government dispensary, increasing the difficulties to the diarrhoea patients in receiving medical facilities.

کراچی: شیدی گوٹھ میں ڈائریا کیسز میں اضافہ#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/ugmu8okJgF — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) July 9, 2023

The number of diarrhoea cases was consistently increasing in Karachi’s Sheedi Goth. Citing the diarrhea outbreak, the provincial health department issued instructions to make the government dispensary functional for 24 hours.

According to the health department, 372 cases of diarrhea were reported in the area since June 28. Three cases of cholera were reported and an affected woman lost her life, it added.

A few days ago, over 300 diarrhoea cases and three deaths were reported in Gadap Town Karachi.

UC councillor Saleh Khaskheli claimed that affected people’s health got deteriorated because of drinking unclean water.

He said that eight new cases have been reported today which takes the total number of affected people to 300.

Meanwhile, the resident of Sheedi Goth said that they have found a huge amount of dirt in the water tanks which provides water in the area.

On the other side, the Sindh health department said that one woman died of Diarrhoea in Sheedi Goth.