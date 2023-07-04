Over 300 Diarrhoea cases reported in Karachi

KARACHI: Over 300 Diarrhoea cases and three deaths have been reported in Gadap Town Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, UC councilor Saleh Khaskheli claimed that affected people’s health got deteriorated because of drinking unclean water.

He said that eight new cases have been reported today which takes the total number of affected people to 300.

Meanwhile, the resident of Shedi Goth said that they have found a huge amount of dirt in the water tanks which provides water in the area.

On the other side, the Sindh health department said that one woman died of Diarrhoea in Shedi Goth.

Last year, viral infections and diseases continue their onslaught in flood-affected areas of Sindh as 7,055 Diarrhea, and 6,713 Malaria cases have been reported in the province.

According to a report issued by the health department in Sindh, a total of 7,055 new Diarrhea cases, while another 8,226 skin infections were reported in the province.

The report read that 9549 respiratory infections were reported in the province while 6173 cases of Malaria were reported amid heavy floods and rainfall in the country.

Stagnant floodwaters spread over hundreds of square kilometers (miles), may take two to six months to recede in some places and have already led to widespread cases of skin and eye infections, diarrhea, malaria, typhoid, and dengue fever.