Sindh reports 7,055 Diarrhea, 6,173 Malaria cases – Health dept report

Karachi: Viral infections and diseases continue their onslaught in flood-affected areas of Sindh as 7,055 Diarrhea, and 6,713 Malaria cases have been reported in the province, ARY News reported.

According to a report issued by the health department in Sindh, a total of 7,055 new Diarrhea cases, while another 8,226 skin infections were reported in the province.

The report read that 9549 respiratory infections were reported in the province while 6173 cases of Malaria were reported amid heavy floods and rainfall in the country.

However, 19 more dengue cases were reported in Sindh in the last 24 hours.

Sindh government added that 14,871 patients were treated in the last 24 hours, while 45,209 patients were provided medical aid.

Stagnant floodwaters, spread over hundreds of square kilometres (miles), may take two to six months to recede in some places and have already led to widespread cases of skin and eye infections, diarrhoea, malaria, typhoid and dengue fever.

The crisis hits Pakistan at a particularly bad time. With its economy in crisis, propped up by loans from the International Monetary Fund, it does not have the resources to cope with the longer-term effects of the flooding.

Nearly 1,700 people have been killed in the floods caused by heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers. Pakistan estimates the cost of the damage at $30 billion, and the government and United Nations have blamed the catastrophe on climate change.

Over 340 people have died of diseases caused by the floods, authorities have said.

