Karachi grounds to be converted into drive-thru vaccination centres: sources

KARACHI: In a bid to boost mass vaccination in Karachi that is hit most hard by the fourth COVID-19 wave in the country, the Sindh government has decided to convert open grounds into drive-thru vaccination centres, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in the health department, the drive-thru vaccination centres are planned in districts Korangi, South, Central, East, Malir, Kemari, and West.

“The chief minister has directed the deputy commissioners to setup drive-thru vaccination centres in open grounds where lighting arrangements are available,” they said adding both deputy commissioners and health department are now examining grounds for the purpose as they have been tasked to complete the process in 48 hours.

On Monday, Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab shared data showing that 25 percent of the Karachi population over the age of 18-year-old has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Murtaza Wahab shared a chart with detailed figures of vaccination in the province, showing that 25.79 percent of Karachi population above the age of 18-year-old has been vaccinated after 3.6 million people have received COVID jabs in the city with 2.6 million getting the first dose while 0.96 million being administered the second jab.

It further showed that over 58 percent and 52 percent of adults in districts East and South of Karachi respectively have been vaccinated against the virus.

The data also revealed that overall 6.6 million people-18.96 percent of the provincial population above 18-year-old- have been vaccinated across the province.