Karachi heatwave: 1592 people admitted to Jinnah Hospital during last 24 hours

KARACHI: As many as 1,592 people were admitted to Jinnah Hospital during the past 24 hours due to a heatwave in Karachi, ARY News reported, quoting the hospital’s emergency ward in-charge.

According to Dr Nosheen, 1,592 heat-affected people were moved to the hospital during the last 24 hours out of which 20 lost their lives during treatment, while 29 were brought dead.

Karachi is experiencing severe hot weather due to the suspension of sea breeze. The MET office has predicted that hot weather conditions likely to remain in the port city till tomorrow.

People have been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to sun from 10 to 4pm.

On Monday, Karachi experienced its hottest day of the year as temperatures soared to record high 42 degrees Celsius across the city.

The locality of Gulistan-e-Johar emerged as the hottest spot in Karachi, with temperatures peaking at an intense 43.7 degrees Celsius.

The area around the airport was the second hottest, recording a temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius, meanwhile, Shahrah-e-Faisal was the third hottest location with the mercury reaching 40.5 degrees Celsius and Maripur was also notably hot, with temperatures recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Overall, the average temperature in Karachi was recorded at a scorching 42.6 degrees Celsius, marking a significant heatwave in the city.