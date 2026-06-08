KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rehabilitation Department, on Monday issued a heatwave alert across Sindh, including Karachi, for June 8 to 12.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a high-pressure system has developed in the upper atmosphere, which is likely to trigger heatwave conditions across most parts of the province during the forecast period.

The advisory states that maximum temperatures are expected to remain 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal.

Temperatures may rise to 48–51°C in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Mohenjo Daro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki, Khairpur and Naushahro Feroze.

In Tharparkar, Badin, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro and Sanghar, temperatures are likely to range between 42–45°C.

In Karachi Division, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 39–42°C from June 9 to 12.

The PMD further warned that intense heating may trigger dust storms at isolated locations in the plain areas of the province during this period.

The PDMA has directed all Deputy Commissioners, Chairpersons of District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), line departments and relevant authorities to implement precautionary measures in accordance with Heatwave Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and take additional steps to minimise the impact of extreme heat.

All concerned departments have been advised to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

The authority specifically urged the public to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours, ensure protection for outdoor labourers, and prioritise the safety of children, the elderly and individuals with pre-existing illnesses.

The advisory also noted that electricity demand is likely to increase during the heatwave, and citizens have been requested to use water judiciously in all aspects of daily life.

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Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) warned that from June 7 to 12, Pakistan is expected to face intense heat in southern provinces, intermittent rain and thunderstorms in northern and hilly areas, and an elevated risk of landslides and flash floods due to accelerated glacier melting.

The NDMA directed federal and provincial disaster management authorities to enhance preparedness and urged the public to avoid non-essential travel and strictly follow official safety advisories.