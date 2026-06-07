KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to initiate a large-scale cleaning operation of the city’s major drainage channels ahead of the monsoon season 2026.

A meeting on development and municipal services was held under the chairmanship of the Mayor of Karachi, where preparations for monsoon-related arrangements were reviewed.

According to a KMC spokesperson, a total of Rs 600 million has been allocated for the cleaning of major drains across the city. The tendering process for the cleaning work is scheduled to begin from Monday.

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The funds have been distributed across different districts: Rs 68 million for District Central, Rs 70 million each for West and Keamari, Rs 56 million for District South-I, and Rs 65 million for District South-II.

Similarly, Rs 73 million has been allocated for District East, Rs 70 million for Korangi, and Rs 58 million for Malir. Additional allocations include Rs 74 million and Rs 63 million for various other locations across the city.

The Mayor of Karachi directed that drainage cleaning must be ensured at all costs alongside ongoing development projects to prevent urban flooding during the monsoon season.

PMD weather outlook

The PMD in its June to August seasonal outlook has said that currently, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is in a neutral phase and is expected to shift to a positive phase by July 2026. The El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO), has shifted to a positive phase (El Nino) and is expected to further strengthen during the season.

The Met Office has said that in view of these prevailing climate conditions, normal to below-normal rainfall is expected over most parts of the country during June to August, with the largest negative departures likely over the northeastern parts of Punjab.

A high probability of below-normal rainfall across most of the country, particularly in Punjab, Sindh, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most of Balochistan.

In contrast, near-normal to slightly above-normal rainfall is anticipated over the northern regions, including Gilgit-Baltistan, adjoining areas of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir.