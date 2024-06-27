Karachi heatwave: Jinnah hospital reports 31 more heatstroke cases

KARACHI: Jinnah Hospital has reported 31 more cases of heat stroke and one fatality due to heatwave in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Civil Hospital has seen a significant surge in heat stroke cases, with 348 reported since June 1, resulting in 12 deaths.

The hospital witnessed a particularly alarming increase on June 24, with 8 deaths, and June 26, with 4 deaths.

On June 25, as many as 1,592 people were admitted to Jinnah Hospital due to a heatwave in Karachi

According to hospital’s emergency ward in-charge Dr Nosheen, 1,592 heat-affected people were moved to the hospital during the last 24 hours out of which 20 lost their lives during treatment, while 29 were brought dead.

Later, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi refuted claims of large-scale deaths in the city due to an intense heatwave, saying that 10 persons lost their lives in two days in the Karachi division.

Karachi and most districts of Sind are experiencing severe hot weather due to the suspension of sea breeze.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that Karachi and other districts of Sindh may receive light rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms today and tomorrow.

The Met Office has forecast rain showers with thunderstorms in Karachi, Badin, Hyderabad, Thatta and Sujawal districts.

Precipitation likely in Karachi’s suburbs during the afternoon and evening today.