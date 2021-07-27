Karachi hospitals run out of space as Delta variant spreads

KARACHI: The coronavirus crisis in Karachi deepened as the number of hospitals in the provincial capital of Sindh has stopped admitting coronavirus patients because they have run out of space, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to Pakistan Islamic Medical Association Karachi, President and renowned surgeon, Dr. Abullah Muttaqi, the corona wards at government-run hospitals of Karachi have become overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.

“Delta variant of the novel coronavirus — that had first emerged in India — now accounts for 100% of cases in Karachi,” he revealed.

He urged people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Sindh reports over 2500 new Covid cases

At least 20 more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Sindh, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,860 ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the COVID-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 2517 more cases of coronavirus have been reported during the same period in the province.

“6509 more people recovered from disease in the province during last 24 hours,” he said.

Out of 2,517 new cases, 1,989 have been detected from Karachi, with the city’s District South reporting 372 cases, District East 645, District Central 357, District West 69, District Malir 200 and District Korangi 346 cases.

Number of critical Covid patients in Karachi reaches highest-ever level

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has expressed satisfaction over measures the Sindh government has taken to stem the spread of coronavirus cases amid the fourth Covid-19 wave.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the meeting, the NCOC expressed concern over the growing number of Covid-19 cases in Karachi and endorsed additional measures taken by the Sindh government to combat the fourth wave of the pandemic.

According to NCOC, the Covid-19 positivity ratio has reached 26.32 percent in Karachi.

The city also has 980 patients in critical care – the highest since the start of the pandemic, according to as per Pakistan’s Covid-19 monitoring and response body, the NCOC.