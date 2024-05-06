Karachi hot weather to continue for next three days

The ongoing hot weather will continue in Karachi for the next three days with entry of a westerly weather system in the country, a weather official said on Monday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted that the present hot weather spell is likely to continue for the next three days in Sindh’s capital of Karachi.

The mercury is likely to touch 36 to 38 degrees centigrade in Karachi today, he said.

Sardar Sarfaraz ruled out chances of a heatwave in Karachi during the next 10 days.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Read more: Fresh wet spell expected in May, says PDMA

However, partly cloudy weather conditions with rain-thunderstorms may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Gusty/dust-raising winds are expected in plain areas of the country during this period.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather chances of isolated rain with thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar and Anantnag while partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Leh, Pulwama, Shopian, Baramula while hot and dry weather is expected in Jammu.