Karachi: Housemaids rob family of jewelley worth Rs4m, cash

KARACHI: Two newly-hired female housemaids robbed a family of jewellery worth Rs4 million and cash in Karachi’s Garden area, ARY News reported on Friday.

The incident – CCTV footage of which is available with ARY News – took place in a house in Doli Khata, within the jurisdiction of Nabi Bux Garden Police Station.

In the footage, the housemaids can be seen hiding their faces and running away after looting jewellery worth Rs4 million and cash from the house.

A first information report has been registered on the victim’s complaint, in which he claimed he had hired the housemaids five days ago.

Earlier in October, former Pakistan People Party (PPP) MPA’s house was robbed by her housemaid in Karachi.

The former PPP MPA from Sindh Sadia Javed’s housemaid robbed gold worth Rs 8.5 million and Rs 0.5 cash before fleeing.

The FIR was registered in Darakhshan police station which stated that the housemaid left the PPP leader’s house after completing work on October 6 but it was revealed on October 7 that she had stolen the gold and cash.