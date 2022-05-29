Karachi Huqooq Caravan: Hafiz Naeemur Rehman demand fresh census

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi President Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded the federal government hold a fresh census in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the Jamaat-e-Islami held a Karachi Rights March for the rights of the metropolis. A large number of people attended the ‘Karachi Huqooq Caravan’.

Addressing the participants at Hyderi Market, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman asserted that no government will be allowed to deprive Karachi of its rights and demanded a fresh census in the metropolis.

The JI’s Karachi Emir pointed out that general and provincial elections were not acceptable without census. “If Karachi gets a fresh and fair census, then Chief Minister will be elected from the metropolis,” Hafiz Naeem claimed.

He also accused Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) to sold the mandate of the city. “We are here to announce that the people of the metropolis will take their rights and will resist every anti-Karachi move,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami has also staged a protest in Gujranwala against an increase in the prices of petroleum products. A large number of local leaders and activists participated in the protest rally on GT Road.

The protest rally started from Sheeranwala Bagh and ended at Sialkoti Gate. The protesters chanted slogans against the federal government for increasing the petrol prices.

Sindh LG law

In February, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had visited Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi headquarters along with a delegation and expressed readiness to bring more amendments to the local government (LG) law.

He had said that the government had decided to make some amendments basis on the experience of the 2013 Sindh LG law. CM Shah had said that he held a meeting with JI leaders related to the Sindh LG Act.

He had detailed that the government had summoned a joint parliament session on November 17 in which their stance was rejected. He added that the joint parliament session rejected the reservations over the population census.

The chief minister had said that the Sindh government and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have formulated a democratic and political solution to the issue.

He had said that a team has been constituted under the supervision of Nasir Hussain Shah to finalise amendments.

Comments