Sindh CM visits JI Karachi office, shows readiness to amend LG law

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has visited Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi headquarters along with a delegation and expressed readiness to bring more amendments to the local government (LG) law, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah addressed a press conference along with JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman today at the JI Karachi headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq.

He said that the government had decided to make some amendments basis on the experience of the 2013 Sindh LG law. CM Shah said that he held a meeting with JI leaders related to the Sindh LG Act.

He detailed that the government had summoned a joint parliament session on November 17 in which their stance was rejected. He added that the joint parliament session rejected the reservations over the population census.

“We introduced Sindh LG law after holding consultations. Sindh is the first province in which the law was passed by the provincial assembly. I had also announced in the provincial assembly that the government is ready to make amendments. We were bound to forward the law to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) before November 30.”

“I had moved to the election commission to seek time after Sindh governor returned the LG law. We also accepted the governor’s recommendations.”

The chief minister said that the Sindh government and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have formulated a democratic and political solution to the issue.

“We want to improve our [LG] institutions,” said CM Shah. The government had sought to take over health and education institutions, whereas, it was also necessary to have the chairmanship of the water board to support it.

He said that a team has been constituted under the supervision of Nasir Hussain Shah to finalise amendments within two weeks. The ruling political party will summon the session of the Sindh Assembly to approve the recommended amendments, he added.

While addressing the press conference, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that JI held a sit-in to restore powers of LG institutions in accordance with Article 140 A of the Constitution. He added that they were ensured for the functionality of the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC), whereas, their demand for restoring powers of receiving motor vehicle tax to the mayor was also accepted by the government.

“We have insisted on increasing the number of union committees. It has been decided to provide resources to the union committees in accordance with their population.”

The JI Karachi chief said that his political party wanted to ensure the completion of the process in light of the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling on Sindh LG law and municipal elections. “It will be good if municipal institutions see stability and there is an actual transfer of power.” He, however, said that the SC ruling was not given on 2021 LG law amendments.

He also raised the water scarcity issue of Karachi citizens and said that the issue of water shortage was primarily linked to the provincial government. He said that JI will continue fighting for the rights of Karachi citizens through protests and talks.

Naeemur Rehman criticised the federal government over shrinking the K-IV project capacity from 650 million gallons to 260 million gallons. He said that the provincial government should come forward to resolve Karachi issues if the Centre was ignoring the metropolis.

He urged the resolution of the water scarcity issue in Karachi as a top priority. He expressed hopes that the provincial government will make decisions as per the recommendations.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah blamed the federal government for stopping the development work of the K-IV project. He vowed that the provincial government will get its due share from the Centre.

JI 29-day sit-in in Karachi

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had announced to end its 29-day sit-in after successful talks with the Sindh government over a controversial local government (LG) law.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led Sindh government had shown agreement to empower the mayor of Karachi following the successful talks with the JI protestors.

The two sides had reached an agreement, according to which the mayor will head the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board while educational institutions and hospitals will be handed over to the Local Bodies.

Nasir Hussain Shah had announced that the majority of the demands are met with consensus and negotiations will continue on the other matters to reach consensus.

