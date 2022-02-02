LG law: Sindh govt to fulfill commitment made with JI, other parties

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet decided on Wednesday to fulfill the commitment made with opposition parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), over bringing changes to the recently passed local government law.

The decision came during a meeting of the provincial cabinet with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair. Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah briefed the cabinet on negotiations he held with JI, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), and other parties.

He said a committee has been set up to fulfill the commitments made during his talks with these parties.

CM Murad said the provincial government would keep the word given to opposition parties by the minister. The committee as well as its terms of reference (TOR) will be notified, he assured.

The committee comprises the local government, agriculture, parliamentary affairs and labour ministers and the adviser to the chief minister on law.

The committee will review the controversial LG law and send a summary to the chief minister for approval.

The cabinet was also briefed on the 878-kilometre long Matiari-Lahore power supply line project. It was told that the commercial operation of the 4,000 MW transmission line has begun.

