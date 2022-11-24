Karachi, Hyderabad LG polls: ECP makes important announcement

KARACHI: Ahead of Karachi and Hyderabad Local Government (LG) polls, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) made an important announcement, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The election commission stated in its notification that nomination papers of the candidates will not be filed for the upcoming Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls on January 15.

It stated that candidates will be eligible to contest the polls on the submitted nomination papers. The commission clarified that all phases of the LG polls were completed and polling is the only remaining phase.

Moreover, the ECP will hold by-polls after January 15 in those constituencies where candidates have passed away.

The commission also asked people to not pay attention to the rumours.

On November 22, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced its verdict on holding local government elections in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja had reserved the verdict on Nov 15 after hearing the pleas against delay in holding the polls.

During the Nov 15 hearing, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, MQM’s Waseem Akhtar, Karachi Administrator and PPP leader Murtaza Wahab and Sindh inspector general of police appeared before the commission.

In its verdict, the election commission has announced to organise LG polls in all districts of Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

The ECP also directed Interior Ministry, IGP Sindh to provide security for LG elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

Last week, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to immediately release the schedule for LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

