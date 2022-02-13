Govt decides to upgrade Karachi-Hyderabad motorway

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to upgrade the Karachi-Hyderabad (M9) Motorway from the current six lanes to eight lanes.

According to reports, the decision was taken in view of increase in traffic.

The Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M9) is one of the most important and busiest motorways of the country, connecting Karachi with Hyderabad.

The planning and design of the M9 motorway upgrade is reportedly underway, it emerged.

Hyd-Sukkur motorway

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council in 2021 had approved the construction of the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway on a Built Operate Transfer basis at a cost of Rs191 billion.

The Council granted the approval at a meeting held in Islamabad with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin in the chair.

The project to be executed by National Highway Authority envisages construction of 306 Km long, 06 lane wide, divided fenced between Hyderabad and Sukkur.

The project was expected to be completed in 30 months.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hyderabad-Sukkur project is part of the Sindh package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan in April this year.

