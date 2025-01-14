Sindh Assembly forms committee to investigate Karachi Inter-Board exams issue

Sindh Assembly has formed a parliamentary committee to investigate the matter of inter-board examinations, with Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah at the helm.

The move is to ensure that the children’s future is not endangered, considering the appointment of competent chairmen of education boards soon, which was assured by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar before the House.

The latest drop in the results of the first-year intermediate exams in Karachi has raised significant concerns about the quality and functionality of the city’s entire college education system.

The sharp decline in pass rates has also highlighted serious issues with the performance of the Karachi Intermediate Board’s inspection department, which is responsible for overseeing affiliated public and private colleges in the city.

Earlier, Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba demanded a complete waiver of the scrutiny fee for first year results of Karachi Intermediate Board.

Read more: First year results: Complete waiver of scrutiny fee demanded

The IJT in its statement expressed disappointment over the 33% pass ratio in the Karachi Intermediate Board’s first year results and demanded waiver of scrutiny free.

Halima Sadiya, the Sindh Nazima of IJT, stated in a press release that while the Karachi Intermediate Board’s first year result is merely 33%, other Sindh boards have recorded a pass rate exceeding 80%.

She urged the authorities to prevent the commercialization of education and form an empowered committee comprising Karachi stakeholders to address the issues in the Intermediate results.