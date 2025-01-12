First year results: Complete waiver of scrutiny fee demanded

Karachi: Islamic Jamiat Talibat has demanded a complete waiver of the scrutiny fee for first year results of Karachi Intermediate Board.

The IJT in its statement expressed disappointment over the 33% pass ratio in the Karachi Intermediate Board’s first year results and demanded waiver of scrutiny free.

Halima Sadiya, the Sindh Nazima of Islamic Jamiat Talibat, stated in a press release that while the Karachi Intermediate Board’s first year result is merely 33%, other Sindh boards have recorded a pass rate exceeding 80%.

She urged the authorities to prevent the commercialization of education and form an empowered committee comprising Karachi stakeholders to address the issues in the Intermediate results.

Halima Sadiya appreciated the initiation of the scrutiny process but emphasized the need for the reassessment of papers and the complete waiver of the scrutiny fee.

The latest drop in the results of the first-year intermediate exams in Karachi has raised significant concerns about the quality and functionality of the city’s entire college education system.

According to Express News, the sharp decline in pass rates has also highlighted serious issues with the performance of the Karachi Intermediate Board’s inspection department, which is responsible for overseeing affiliated public and private colleges in the city.