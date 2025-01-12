web analytics
25.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, January 12, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

First year results: Complete waiver of scrutiny fee demanded

Anwar Khan
By Anwar Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Anwar Khan
Anwar Khan
Anwar Khan reports on health,education and civic issues for ARY News Karachi

Karachi: Islamic Jamiat Talibat has demanded a complete waiver of the scrutiny fee for first year results of Karachi Intermediate Board.

The IJT in its statement expressed disappointment over the 33% pass ratio in the Karachi Intermediate Board’s first year results and demanded waiver of scrutiny free.

Halima Sadiya, the Sindh Nazima of Islamic Jamiat Talibat, stated in a press release that while the Karachi Intermediate Board’s first year result is merely 33%, other Sindh boards have recorded a pass rate exceeding 80%.

She urged the authorities to prevent the commercialization of education and form an empowered committee comprising Karachi stakeholders to address the issues in the Intermediate results.

Read more: Karachi intermediate board chairman sacked after results controversy

Halima Sadiya appreciated the initiation of the scrutiny process but emphasized the need for the reassessment of papers and the complete waiver of the scrutiny fee.

The latest drop in the results of the first-year intermediate exams in Karachi has raised significant concerns about the quality and functionality of the city’s entire college education system.

According to Express News, the sharp decline in pass rates has also highlighted serious issues with the performance of the Karachi Intermediate Board’s inspection department, which is responsible for overseeing affiliated public and private colleges in the city.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.