KARACHI: Police have identified the five suspects previously killed in a New Karachi Industrial Area operation as members of a banned inter-provincial criminal network involved in armed robberies, cash snatching, and targeted killings.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Dr. Imran, the deceased were affiliated with the inter-provincial criminal network, an organised criminal group operating across multiple cities and provinces.

Authorities said the gang was allegedly led by Nadeem Mangnejo, a resident of Khairpur district, who was previously implicated in a fatal robbery case in which a Karachi citizen, Nasir Khan, was shot dead during a resistance attempt.

Police confirmed that the remaining members of the group had links to various regions, including Nasehro Feroze, Hazara, and Karachi, reflecting the gang’s cross-regional structure.

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Investigators said the group specialised in targeting bank customers withdrawing large sums of cash. Members reportedly conducted surveillance outside banking facilities, tracked victims, and later intercepted them on the way to snatch money at gunpoint.

In one documented case on April 20 in the Khawaja Ajmer Nagri area of Karachi, the suspects allegedly followed a citizen after he withdrew cash from Mizan Bank. During the robbery attempt, the victim resisted and was shot dead.

Officials further revealed that the same network had previously been arrested in connection with multiple cash snatching incidents in Bahria Town, Karachi. However, after securing bail, the suspects allegedly resumed criminal activities.

Police also confirmed the recovery of weapons and stolen motorcycles linked to earlier cases involving the group.

Law enforcement authorities said the dismantling of the network is expected to reduce violent street crimes and cash robbery incidents in Karachi. Further legal and investigative proceedings are underway.