Karachi: Journalist among four injured in separate firing incidents

KARACHI: Four people including a local journalist Shoaib Burney were injured in separate firing incidents in Karachi, occurred within a span of an hour, ARY News reported citing police and rescue source.

The unknown assailants opened fire on a reporter of a private News Channel Shoaib Burney’s car at Rashid Minhas Road in which he sustained injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where his condition is said to be out of danger.

Separately, in three incidents of firing over resistance to robbery, as many people were injured in different areas of Karachi. The incidents took place at Site Superhighway, Liaquatabad and Azizabad.

In all three incidents, the armed dacoits managed to escape easily.

Earlier in the day, a minor girl was killed after sustaining a stray bullet inside her home in Mominabad area of Karachi on Sunday.

The deceased girl is identified as six-year-old Aqsa Khalid. Her father said that at the time of the incident, they were having a meal inside their home. “Suddenly, my daughter was hit with a bullet in the head,” the father added.