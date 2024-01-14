Stray bullet claims minor girl’s life in Karachi

KARACHI: A minor girl was killed after sustaining a stray bullet inside her home in Mominabad area of Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported citing police and family sources.

The deceased girl is identified as six-year-old Aqsa Khalid. Her father said that at the time of the incident, they were having a meal inside their home. “Suddenly, my daughter was hit with a bullet in the head,” the father added.

She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead.

The deceased girl was a student of KG-I and her father is a driver by profession.

Read More: Father, minor daughter killed in Karachi firing

Earlier in September 2023, in a horrific incident, a father and his 2-year-old daughter were killed in firing at Chamrah Chowrangi near Korangi Karachi.

The police officials said that two-year-old Anum was going on motorcycle with her father Tahir when they got injured in firing. Later it was reported that both daughter and her father succumbed to injuries.