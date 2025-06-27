K-electric shares update on electricity outage in rain-hit Karachi

KARACHI: K-Electric has reported that Electricity restoration efforts are underway in rain-hit areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to K-Electric spokesperson, uninterrupted electricity supply is being provided to 1,830 out of the city’s 2,100 feeders.

Power has been restored in several areas, including various blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nauman Center, Muslim League Quarters, PECHS Block 3, Bahadurabad, Bahadur Yar Jung, Teachers Society, Shahnawaz Bhutto Colony, Labour Colony, SITE Industrial Area, and Philips Chowrangi.

The spokesperson noted that electricity supply remains suspended in low-lying areas and those with encroachments or illegal connections as a precautionary safety measure.

K-Electric’s field teams are actively working on the ground to expedite restoration efforts. Residents are urged to report any electricity-related complaints by contacting the helpline at 118, the spokesperson added.

Karachi experienced varying intensities of rain across its regions Thursday night, with light to heavy showers

Many Karachi areas including Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Memon Goth, Shah Latif Town, Razzaqabad, Bhens Colony, Saddar, and surrounding localities received rain. Steel Town, Pipri, Port Qasim, Ghaffar Phatak, and nearby areas also saw downpours.

Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, University Road, and adjacent regions, while Tariq Road, Bahaduraabad, Hasan Square, P.I.B., Jail Road, and their vicinities experienced showers. Other areas include Safura, Saadi Town, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Scheme 33, Incholi, Gulberg, and Garden.