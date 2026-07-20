KARACHI: A toddler boy named Azaan, who was kidnapped from a private housing society in Karachi, has been recovered safely, ARY News reported.

Azaan was kidnapped from a private housing society located within the jurisdiction of Manghopir Police Station.

According to initial reports, the kidnappers abandoned the child in Gharo area before fleeing. The circumstances surrounding the kidnapping and recovery are being investigated by the relevant authorities.

Azaan’s father, Wahab, confirmed his son’s recovery and said that the child was safe and unharmed.

Speaking after the recovery, Wahab said, “My son is completely safe, and we are now bringing him back to Karachi.” Further details regarding the recovery operation and any action against those involved are expected from the police.

Read more: 18-year-old college student allegedly kidnapped in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony

It is to noted that the incident of Azaan’s kidnapping occurred at approximately 8:40 PM on Saturday, while the toddler was playing outside his house accompanied by his mother.

The abduction took place during a brief window when the mother stepped inside the house to change her footwear. Upon her return, the child was nowhere to be found.

Law enforcement agencies have obtained closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the area. The video clip captures a motorcyclist, wearing a helmet to conceal his identity, riding out of the housing society with the toddler.