KARACHI: Islamabad United delivered a commanding performance to defeat Karachi Kings by eight wickets in the 25th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 154, Islamabad United wrapped up the game in just 16 overs, thanks largely to a dominant opening stand between Sameer Minhas and Devon Conway. The duo put together a 93-run partnership that effectively took the contest away from Karachi early on.

Sameer Minhas set the tone with an aggressive approach, bringing up his third half-century of the tournament. He struck 58 off 36 balls, laced with 10 boundaries, before being stumped. Mohammad Faiq departed soon after for five, leaving Islamabad at 110-2 in 12.3 overs.

With the required rate well under control, captain Shadab Khan joined Conway to finish the job in style. The pair added an unbeaten 43 runs, with Shadab smashing 31 off just 16 deliveries, including two sixes, while Conway remained composed for his unbeaten half-century, hitting six fours and a six.

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For Karachi Kings, Hasan Ali and Moeen Ali claimed a wicket each but struggled to contain the flow of runs.

Earlier, Karachi Kings posted 150-6 after being put in to bat, with Reeza Hendricks anchoring the innings with a steady unbeaten 51 off 44 balls. The Kings, however, lost an early wicket when Saad Baig fell cheaply.

Jason Roy, making his first appearance in PSL 11, looked in good touch as he combined with Hendricks for a 62-run partnership. Roy scored a fluent 39 off 27 balls, hitting two sixes and three fours, before being dismissed by Shadab Khan.

Salman Ali Agha fell soon after, leaving Kings under pressure at 77-3. Hendricks then stitched a crucial 54-run stand with Azam Khan, who contributed 34 off 29 balls, including a six and three fours.

Despite a decent platform, Islamabad United’s bowlers kept things tight in the death overs, restricting Karachi from accelerating. Shadab Khan and Richard Gleeson led the bowling effort with two wickets each, ensuring the target remained within reach.

The victory further strengthens Islamabad United’s position in the tournament, highlighting their strong batting depth and disciplined bowling unit.