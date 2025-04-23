THIS Karachi flyover to remain closed for one month

KARACHI: The KPT Flyover in Karachi will be closed for one month due to essential repair and maintenance work, ARY News reported quoting city mayor.

As per details, Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, stated that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will commence repair work on the flyover to ensure its structural integrity.

To manage traffic flow during the closure, a comprehensive plan has been finalized in coordination with the Traffic Police, outlining alternative routes for commuters.

The mayor urged citizens to use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience and ensure smooth travel.

It is worth mentioning here that widespread protests erupted in several areas of Karachi yesterday as residents, angered by prolonged electricity outages, took to the streets and blocked major roads, triggering severe traffic disruption.

Residents in Liaquatabad and Azizabad staged demonstrations following hours-long power cuts amid soaring temperatures.

Also read: Heatwave in Karachi may persist till tomorrow: Met Office

Protesters burned tyres and shouted slogans against K-Electric and the government, demanding immediate restoration of power.

On the other hand, met office reported that maximum temperature in the city could soar to 41 Celsius on Tuesday (today) as the sea breeze will remain suspended.

Sea winds likely to restore to some extent in the evening. Presently northwesterly winds blowing with a speed of two kilometers.

The ongoing heatwave likely to persist till tomorrow, according to the weather department. “Seabreeze could restore completely by April 24,” deputy director weather department said.

The weather has been hot and humid today. The feel-like temperature in the city could increase after the sea breeze restored, owing to increased humidity in the air, deputy director Anjum Nazeer Zaigham said.

Excessive heating and soaring temperatures may generate dust storms/windstorms during the hot weather spell.