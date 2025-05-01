Pakistan partially closes airspace in Karachi, Lahore

KARACHI: Pakistan’s aviation authorities have announced the temporary closure of specific sections of airspace within the Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Regions (FIRs) for a period of one month, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has issued a fresh NOTAM (notice to airmen) for the closure of designated portions of the airspace in both cities.

According to a NOTAM, specific portions of the airspace in the cities will remain closed from May 1 to May 31, 2025, between 4:00 AM and 8:00 AM daily.

Aviation sources confirmed that the decision has been taken due to security reasons.

However, commercial flight operations will continue via alternative routes, and air traffic controllers will guide aircraft accordingly to ensure smooth operations.

Authorities emphasized that flight schedules will remain largely unaffected, and flights are expected to operate as per routine despite the partial restrictions.

Read More: PIA cancels Gilgit, Skardu flights

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) canceled six round-trip flights between Islamabad, Gilgit and Skardu, ARY News reported.

As per details, the cancelled flights include PK-601, PK-603, and PK-605 from Islamabad to Gilgit, as well as PK-451 from Islamabad to Skardu. Additionally, flights PK-602 and PK-604 from Gilgit to Islamabad have also been cancelled.

Earlier today, Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s swift and timely response on Wednesday forced four Indian Rafale fighter jets to retreat in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Pakistan’s state-run news agency the APP reported, citing security sources.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, on the night of April 29/30, four Indian Rafale jets conducted patrolling within Indian geographical boundaries in the airspace over occupied Kashmir.