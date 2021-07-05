Karachiites, Lahoris may board direct flights to Baghdad by mid-July

BAGHDAD: Fly Baghdad airline has Monday announced it shall begin its Baghdad- to Karachi and -Lahore flight operations by mid-July marking its anniversary, ARY News reported.

The airline management has announced the operations will commence July 16 and there will be four weekly flights from Pakistan to Iraq.

The first phase of this operation will see Karachi to Najaf flights taking off, followed by Lahore to Najaf.

Fly Baghdad management has begun preparations for the operations after approval from the local Civil Aviation Authority, sources have told ARY News.

Separately in an event today in the federal capital, the customs officials claimed to foil a bid to smuggle 30 kilogrammes of heroin to the United Kingdom and arrested two suspects at Islamabad International Airport.

According to the customs officials, the suspects were trying to smuggle the heroin worth Rs 300 million to UK in a clothes’ consignment.

The officials registered an FIR against the suspects and launched investigations.