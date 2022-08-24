Karachi LG elections: ECP seeks report from met office, Sindh govt

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to seek reports on weather and flood situation in Sindh to decide on holding local government elections in Karachi on August 28, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, CEC Sikander Sultan Raja chaired a meeting to decide on local government elections in Karachi division and directed secretary ECP to seek reports from institutions including secretary home, chief secretary, IG Sindh and Rangers.

“He also directed to seek report from provincial election commissioner and met office with regard to weather forecast in next few days,” they said.

According to sources, it was discussed during the meeting that army, Rangers, police and other institutions are busy in relief activities in Sindh. “A report was summoned from security institutions as to how many relief activities will be disturbed if elections are conducted in Karachi,” they said.

The CEC has summoned a meeting at 1:00 pm to decide on the local government elections after reports from concerned institutions.

Earlier on Tuesday, the election body said that local body elections in all seven districts of the Karachi Division would be held in accordance with the schedule issued by the ECP.

