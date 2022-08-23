LG polls postponed in Hyderabad, Karachi decision today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed second phase of local government elections in Hyderabad division due to the devastation caused by torrential rains, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The districts where LG polls were postponed include Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, and Sajawal.

Meanwhile, the ECP has summoned a meeting to review the local body elections in the Karachi division today (Wednesday).

The commission will take a final decision after reviewing reports of the Sindh government and the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Earlier today, the election body said that local body elections in all seven districts of the Karachi Division would be held in accordance with the schedule issued by the ECP.

On August 22, Deputy Commissioners from multiple districts of Sindh urged the ECP to postpone the LG polls in the areas amid heavy rainfall and floods.

The next phase of local government elections in the province has been scheduled for August 28.

263 killed in Sindh floods

At least 263 people have been killed and over 700 have been injured in Sindh as heavy rains and floods continued to wreak havoc in the province.

According to the data shared by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, over 32 people were killed in past 24 hours in different rain-related incidents across the province, with most deaths reported from the Larkana division.

“24 people died in Larkana while four each death was reported from Dadu, Sukkur and Jacobabad,” said the PDMA, adding that over 700 people were also injured as a result of heavy rains.

More rains expected

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast more showers in various parts of Sindh including Karachi during the next 48 hours under the influence of the new monsoon spell.

The Met Office has warned that the strong weather system was penetrating monsoon currents in the southern and upper parts of Pakistan.

He said few parts of Karachi are likely to receive moderate to heavy downpour from August 24 to 25. Khairpur, Larkana, Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad will also receive rain during the said period.

