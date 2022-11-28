Asif Ali Zardari meets Khalid Maqbool ahead of Karachi LG polls

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui ahead of local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui along with a party’s delegation called on Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad. Federal Minister Aminul Haque, Sadiq Iftikhar, Dr Asim and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, matters related to political situation of Karachi and upcoming local government (LG) elections were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the former president noted that it was their success to take all parties together in the coalition government.

Meanwhile, MQM Convenor assured the PPP Chairman that his party would continue to play its positive role in the government.

A day earlier, Convenor MQM-P Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held a telephonic conversation with PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the upcoming local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

MQM-P called on PPP to correct constituencies ahead of local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had made it clear that it wants local government (LG) elections with the correct constituencies.

Read More: Karachi LG polls: MQM-P expresses reservations over ECP’s verdict

Earlier on November 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced its verdict on holding local government (LG) elections in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on Nov 15 after hearing the pleas against delay in holding the polls.

In its verdict, the election commission has announced to organise LG polls in all districts of Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

The ECP also directed Interior Ministry, IGP Sindh to provide security for LG elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

Comments