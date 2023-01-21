Karachi LG polls: JI, PTI constitute committee to tally Form-11

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) delegation led by Karachi chapter chief Hafiz Naeemur-Rehman visited PTI’s Karachi headquarter to get the latter’s support for the city mayor slot, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The JI delegation included Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Osama Razi, Muslim Parvez and others. The JI and PTI delegations discussed matters pertaining to Karachi mayorship and ‘rigging’ in some Karachi UCs in LG polls.

Talking to the media after the meeting, PTI Sindh chapter president Ali Haider Zaidi said that both parties have constituted a joint committee to tally Form-11s — polling station result forms issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Karachi LG polls.

Ali Zaidi explained that the PTI wanted the results to be issued as per Form 11. The former federal minister said that there were around 40 such UCs where the PTI was a runner-up with a thin margin.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that JI has a good working relationship with PTI as they both had jointly contested 2015 local government elections.

He accused the Sindh government of manipulating the results of some Karachi UCs in local government elections.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Friday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and other parties to build consensus for Karachi mayor’s slot.

He invited all political parties to work with JI for the betterment of Karachi

