Karachi LG polls: PPP leader says “not facing any challenge from JI, MQM-P”

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party leader and Sindh minister Saeed Ghani claimed that PPP will be successful to bring its mayor in Karachi local government (LG) polls and it is not facing any challenge from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), ARY News reported on Friday.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, Saeed Ghani said that LG polls are going to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15. He rejected the impression of PPP facing any challenging situation from MQM-P and JI in the upcoming LG polls.

While elaborating on PPP’s election campaign, he said that it was decided in a session today that a rally from Bilawal House to Star Gate will be organised on January 8. He added that PPP chooses the route due to the political event of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on the same date in Karachi.

He said that the provincial authorities are not authorised to change the delimitations nor the Sindh government can make any changes in the schedule for elections.

He said that Imran Khan made announcements of dissolving the assemblies without deliberations and failed to implement his plan. He slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief for doing nothing from July to January despite making tall claims.

Ghani predicted that Imran Khan’s political blunders will end Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi’s government but the system will be continued uninterrupted.

