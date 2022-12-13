Karachi LG polls: Sindh Govt bans transfer of teachers

KARACHI: The ministry of education Sindh has banned the transfer of teachers and other staff members for the upcoming local government (LG) polls Karachi and Hyderabad division, ARY News reported.

As per details, the education ministry Sindh has issued a notification, the notification states that there will be a complete ban on any transfer of teachers and other staff till the completion of second phase of LG polls.

The Ministry further stated that the teachers will perform duties as presiding officers in the upcoming LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad division.

Earlier, Ahead of Karachi and Hyderabad Local Government (LG) polls, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) made an important announcement.

The election commission stated in its notification that nomination papers of the candidates will not be filed for the upcoming Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls.

In its verdict, the election commission has announced to organise LG polls in all districts of Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

The ECP also directed Interior Ministry, IGP Sindh to provide security for LG elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to immediately release the schedule for LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

