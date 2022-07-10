Karachi: Light rain in multiple areas on Eid-ul-Azha day 1

Karachi: Multiple areas including Nazimabad, the SITE area and Golimar experienced light rain on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha, ARY News reported.

According to details, light showers were witnessed in multiple areas of the metropolitan on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha. Areas including Naziamabd, the SITE area and Golimar experienced rain at nearly 3 pm in the afternoon.

The Meteorological department had predicted light rain in Karachi on the first day of Eid. It said the weather would remain partially cloudy in the metropolitan on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha, but no chances of heavy rain.

Citizens were greeted with bright sunlight on the Eid morning, however, light to medium showers might occur at some locations of the city, the MET department said.

Also Read:Karachi: Partial clouds, no heavy rain expected on Eid day 1

The temperature recorded in the morning was 26 degrees celsius, which is expected to reach a highest of 30 degrees centigrade. There is 78% moisture in the air, it added.

Comments